American League

May 23, 2019 10:01 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 32 17 .653
Tampa Bay 29 18 .617 2
Boston 27 23 .540
Toronto 20 30 .400 12½
Baltimore 15 35 .300 17½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 33 16 .673
Cleveland 25 24 .510 8
Chicago 22 26 .458 10½
Detroit 18 29 .383 14
Kansas City 17 32 .347 16
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 33 17 .660
Texas 24 23 .511
Oakland 25 25 .500 8
Los Angeles 22 27 .449 10½
Seattle 23 29 .442 11

___

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Oakland 7, Cleveland 2

Kansas City 8, St. Louis 2, 1st game

Texas 2, Seattle 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 5

Boston 6, Toronto 5, 13 innings

Miami 6, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

St. Louis 10, Kansas City 3, 2nd game

Chicago White Sox 9, Houston 4

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5

Boston 8, Toronto 2

Miami 5, Detroit 2

Minnesota 16, L.A. Angels 7

Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 2

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Diego (Lucchesi 3-3) at Toronto (Thornton 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Soto 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 3-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 1-5) at Houston (Miley 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 3-4) at Minnesota (Berrios 6-2), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Green 0-2) at Kansas City (Junis 3-5), 8:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 5-4) at Colorado (Hoffman 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 2-1) at Oakland (Mengden 1-1), 10:07 p.m.

Texas (Smyly 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-1), 10:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

