East Division W L Pct GB New York 32 17 .653 — Tampa Bay 29 18 .617 2 Boston 27 23 .540 5½ Toronto 20 30 .400 12½ Baltimore 15 35 .300 17½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 33 16 .673 — Cleveland 25 24 .510 8 Chicago 23 26 .469 10 Detroit 18 29 .383 14 Kansas City 17 32 .347 16 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 33 18 .647 — Texas 24 23 .511 7 Oakland 25 25 .500 7½ Los Angeles 22 27 .449 10 Seattle 23 29 .442 10½

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, ppd.

Oakland 7, Cleveland 2

Kansas City 8, St. Louis 2, 1st game

Texas 2, Seattle 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 5

Boston 6, Toronto 5, 13 innings

Miami 6, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

St. Louis 10, Kansas City 3, 2nd game

Chicago White Sox 9, Houston 4

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5

Boston 8, Toronto 2

Miami 5, Detroit 2

Minnesota 16, L.A. Angels 7

Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 0

Friday’s Games

San Diego (Lucchesi 3-3) at Toronto (Thornton 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Soto 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 3-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 1-5) at Houston (Miley 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 3-4) at Minnesota (Berrios 6-2), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Green 0-2) at Kansas City (Junis 3-5), 8:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 5-4) at Colorado (Hoffman 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 2-1) at Oakland (Mengden 1-1), 10:07 p.m.

Texas (Smyly 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-1), 10:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Minnesota (Gibson 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 3-3) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-1), 2:15 p.m.

San Diego (Quantrill 0-2) at Toronto (Jackson 0-1), 3:07 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 3-1) at Oakland (Fiers 3-3), 4:07 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 4-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Price 2-2) at Houston (Peacock 5-2), 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 4-2) at Colorado (Freeland 2-5), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 5-3) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-4), 10:07 p.m.

