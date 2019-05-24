|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|32
|17
|.653
|—
|Tampa Bay
|29
|18
|.617
|2
|Boston
|27
|23
|.540
|5½
|Toronto
|20
|31
|.392
|13
|Baltimore
|15
|35
|.300
|17½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|33
|16
|.673
|—
|Cleveland
|25
|24
|.510
|8
|Chicago
|23
|26
|.469
|10
|Detroit
|18
|29
|.383
|14
|Kansas City
|17
|32
|.347
|16
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|33
|18
|.647
|—
|Texas
|24
|23
|.511
|7
|Oakland
|25
|25
|.500
|7½
|Los Angeles
|22
|27
|.449
|10
|Seattle
|23
|29
|.442
|10½
___
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5
Boston 8, Toronto 2
Miami 5, Detroit 2
Minnesota 16, L.A. Angels 7
Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 2
Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 0
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, ppd.
San Diego 6, Toronto 3
Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 2-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 3-3) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-1), 2:15 p.m., 1st game
San Diego (Quantrill 0-2) at Toronto (Jackson 0-1), 3:07 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 3-1) at Oakland (Fiers 3-3), 4:07 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 4-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 4-4), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Price 2-2) at Houston (Peacock 5-2), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:15 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore (Cashner 4-2) at Colorado (Freeland 2-5), 9:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 5-3) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-4), 10:07 p.m.
San Diego at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
