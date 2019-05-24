Listen Live Sports

American League

May 24, 2019
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 32 17 .653
Tampa Bay 29 19 .604
Boston 27 24 .529 6
Toronto 20 31 .392 13
Baltimore 15 35 .300 17½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 33 16 .673
Cleveland 26 24 .520
Chicago 23 26 .469 10
Detroit 19 29 .396 13½
Kansas City 17 32 .347 16
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 34 18 .654
Texas 24 23 .511
Oakland 25 25 .500 8
Los Angeles 22 27 .449 10½
Seattle 23 29 .442 11

___

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5

Boston 8, Toronto 2

Miami 5, Detroit 2

Minnesota 16, L.A. Angels 7

Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 0

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, ppd.

San Diego 6, Toronto 3

Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 9, N.Y. Mets 8

Houston 4, Boston 3

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 2-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 3-3) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-1), 2:15 p.m., 1st game

San Diego (Quantrill 0-2) at Toronto (Jackson 0-1), 3:07 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 3-1) at Oakland (Fiers 3-3), 4:07 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 4-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Price 2-2) at Houston (Peacock 5-2), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:15 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore (Cashner 4-2) at Colorado (Freeland 2-5), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 5-3) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-4), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

