...

American League

May 25, 2019 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 32 17 .653
Tampa Bay 29 19 .604
Boston 27 24 .529 6
Toronto 20 31 .392 13
Baltimore 15 36 .294 18
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 34 16 .680
Cleveland 26 24 .520 8
Chicago 23 27 .460 11
Detroit 19 29 .396 14
Kansas City 17 32 .347 16½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 34 18 .654
Texas 25 23 .521 7
Oakland 26 25 .510
Los Angeles 22 28 .440 11
Seattle 23 30 .434 11½

___

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5

Boston 8, Toronto 2

Miami 5, Detroit 2

Minnesota 16, L.A. Angels 7

Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 0

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, ppd.

San Diego 6, Toronto 3

Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 9, N.Y. Mets 8

Minnesota 11, Chicago White Sox 4

Houston 4, Boston 3

Colorado 8, Baltimore 6

Oakland 6, Seattle 2

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 3

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 2-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 3-3) at Kansas City (Junis 3-5), 2:15 p.m., 1st game

San Diego (Quantrill 0-2) at Toronto (Jackson 0-1), 3:07 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 3-1) at Oakland (Fiers 3-3), 4:07 p.m.

Detroit (Carpenter 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 4-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Price 2-2) at Houston (Peacock 5-2), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Adams 0-0) at Kansas City (Lopez 0-5), 8:15 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore (Cashner 4-2) at Colorado (Freeland 2-5), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 5-3) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-4), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego (Paddack 4-2) at Toronto (Stroman 2-6), 1:07 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-3), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-3), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 4-3) at Houston (Verlander 8-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-3) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 6-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 9-1) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-1), 2:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 1-6) at Colorado (Marquez 5-2), 3:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 3-5) at Oakland (Anderson 5-3), 4:07 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

