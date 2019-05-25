East Division W L Pct GB New York 33 17 .660 — Tampa Bay 30 19 .612 2½ Boston 27 24 .529 6½ Toronto 20 32 .385 14 Baltimore 15 36 .294 18½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 35 16 .686 — Cleveland 26 25 .510 9 Chicago 23 28 .451 12 Detroit 19 30 .388 15 Kansas City 17 33 .340 17½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 34 18 .654 — Texas 25 23 .521 7 Oakland 27 25 .519 7 Los Angeles 22 28 .440 11 Seattle 23 31 .426 12

___

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, ppd.

San Diego 6, Toronto 3

Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 9, N.Y. Mets 8

Minnesota 11, Chicago White Sox 4

Houston 4, Boston 3

Colorado 8, Baltimore 6

Oakland 6, Seattle 2

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 3

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Kansas City 3, 1st game

San Diego 19, Toronto 4

Oakland 6, Seattle 5

N.Y. Mets 5, Detroit 4, 13 innings

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 2

Boston at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego (Paddack 4-2) at Toronto (Stroman 2-6), 1:07 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-3), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-3), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 4-3) at Houston (Verlander 8-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-3) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 6-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 9-1) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-1), 2:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 1-6) at Colorado (Marquez 5-2), 3:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 3-5) at Oakland (Anderson 5-3), 4:07 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

