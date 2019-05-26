Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

May 26, 2019 4:36 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 34 17 .667
Tampa Bay 31 19 .620
Boston 27 25 .519
Toronto 21 32 .396 14
Baltimore 16 36 .308 18½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 35 16 .686
Cleveland 26 26 .500
Chicago 23 28 .451 12
Detroit 19 31 .380 15½
Kansas City 17 34 .333 18
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 35 18 .660
Oakland 27 25 .519
Texas 25 24 .510 8
Los Angeles 23 28 .451 11
Seattle 23 31 .426 12½

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Kansas City 3, 1st game

San Diego 19, Toronto 4

Oakland 6, Seattle 5

N.Y. Mets 5, Detroit 4, 13 innings

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 2

Houston 4, Boston 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 5, 2nd game

Baltimore 9, Colorado 6

L.A. Angels 3, Texas 2

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 10, San Diego 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 3

Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit (Norris 2-2) at Baltimore (Ynoa 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Strahm 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 3-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 4-0) at Houston (Cole 4-5), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bailey 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Rodriguez 1-4) at Boston (Porcello 3-4), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 2-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 2-1), 4:07 p.m.

Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1) at Minnesota (Pineda 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 6-3) at Seattle (Milone 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

