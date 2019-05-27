Listen Live Sports

American League

May 27, 2019 10:02 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 34 18 .654
Tampa Bay 31 19 .620 2
Boston 28 25 .528
Toronto 21 32 .396 13½
Baltimore 16 37 .302 18½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 36 16 .692
Cleveland 26 26 .500 10
Chicago 23 29 .442 13
Detroit 19 31 .380 16
Kansas City 18 34 .346 18
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 35 19 .648
Oakland 28 25 .528
Texas 25 25 .500 8
Los Angeles 24 28 .462 10
Seattle 23 32 .418 12½

___

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 10, San Diego 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 3

Boston 4, Houston 1

Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Kansas City 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings

Colorado 8, Baltimore 7

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 6

Oakland 7, Seattle 1

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego (Lauer 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-3), 6:35 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 4-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Boston (Weber 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Richard 0-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-3) at Houston (Martin 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-1), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 5-0) at Minnesota (Perez 7-1), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cahill 2-4) at Oakland (Montas 6-2), 10:07 p.m.

Texas (Sampson 2-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

