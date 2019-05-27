|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|35
|18
|.660
|—
|Tampa Bay
|32
|19
|.627
|2
|Boston
|29
|25
|.537
|6½
|Toronto
|21
|33
|.389
|14½
|Baltimore
|17
|37
|.315
|18½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|36
|16
|.692
|—
|Cleveland
|26
|27
|.491
|10½
|Chicago
|23
|29
|.442
|13
|Detroit
|19
|32
|.373
|16½
|Kansas City
|18
|34
|.346
|18
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|36
|19
|.655
|—
|Oakland
|29
|25
|.537
|6½
|Texas
|25
|25
|.500
|8½
|Los Angeles
|24
|29
|.453
|11
|Seattle
|23
|32
|.418
|13
___
Toronto 10, San Diego 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 3
Boston 4, Houston 1
Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 0
Kansas City 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings
Colorado 8, Baltimore 7
L.A. Angels 7, Texas 6
Oakland 7, Seattle 1
Baltimore 5, Detroit 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, San Diego 2
Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 3
Houston 6, Chicago Cubs 5
Boston 12, Cleveland 5
Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 5
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lauer 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-3), 6:35 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 4-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 2-5), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Boston (Price 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Richard 0-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-3) at Houston (Martin 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-1), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 5-0) at Minnesota (Perez 7-1), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Tropeano 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 6-2), 10:07 p.m.
Texas (Sampson 2-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-4), 10:10 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
