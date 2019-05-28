Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

May 28, 2019 12:31 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 35 18 .660
Tampa Bay 32 19 .627 2
Boston 29 25 .537
Toronto 21 33 .389 14½
Baltimore 17 37 .315 18½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 36 17 .679
Cleveland 26 27 .491 10
Chicago 23 29 .442 12½
Detroit 19 32 .373 16
Kansas City 18 34 .346 17½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 36 19 .655
Oakland 29 25 .537
Texas 25 26 .490 9
Los Angeles 24 29 .453 11
Seattle 24 32 .429 12½

___

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 10, San Diego 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 3

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Boston 4, Houston 1

Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Kansas City 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings

Colorado 8, Baltimore 7

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 6

Oakland 7, Seattle 1

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 1, Kansas City 1, 5 innings, susp.

Baltimore 5, Detroit 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, San Diego 2

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 3

Houston 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Boston 12, Cleveland 5

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 5

Milwaukee 5, Minnesota 4

Seattle 6, Texas 2

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 1, Kansas City 1, innings, susp.

San Diego (Lauer 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-3), 6:35 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 4-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Boston (Price 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Richard 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-3) at Houston (Martin 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-1), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee (Davies 5-0) at Minnesota (Perez 7-1), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Tropeano 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 6-2), 10:07 p.m.

Texas (Sampson 2-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy landing craft enters the well deck of transport dock ship

Today in History

1922: Former President Taft dedicates Lincoln Memorial

Get our daily newsletter.