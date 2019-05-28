Listen Live Sports

American League

May 28, 2019 10:35 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 35 19 .648
Tampa Bay 33 19 .635 1
Boston 29 25 .537 6
Toronto 21 34 .382 14½
Baltimore 17 38 .309 18½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 36 17 .679
Cleveland 26 27 .491 10
Chicago 25 29 .463 11½
Detroit 20 32 .385 15½
Kansas City 18 36 .333 18½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 36 19 .655
Oakland 29 25 .537
Texas 25 26 .490 9
Los Angeles 24 29 .453 11
Seattle 24 32 .429 12½

___

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 2, Kansas City 1, susp.

Baltimore 5, Detroit 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, San Diego 2

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 3

Houston 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Boston 12, Cleveland 5

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 5

Milwaukee 5, Minnesota 4

Seattle 6, Texas 2

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 2, Kansas City 1, 1st game

San Diego 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Detroit 3, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 3, 2nd game

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego (Paddack 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 3-2), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 2-1) at Oakland (Mengden 1-1), 3:37 p.m.

Texas (Smyly 1-3) at Seattle (LeBlanc 2-2), 3:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-2) at Boston (Weber 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Carpenter 0-2) at Baltimore (Means 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-4) at Houston (Miley 5-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

