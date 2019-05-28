East Division W L Pct GB New York 35 19 .648 — Tampa Bay 33 19 .635 1 Boston 29 25 .537 6 Toronto 21 34 .382 14½ Baltimore 17 38 .309 18½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 37 17 .685 — Cleveland 26 27 .491 10½ Chicago 25 29 .463 12 Detroit 20 32 .385 16 Kansas City 18 36 .333 19 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 37 19 .661 — Oakland 29 25 .537 7 Texas 25 26 .490 9½ Los Angeles 24 29 .453 11½ Seattle 24 32 .429 13

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 2, Kansas City 1, susp.

Baltimore 5, Detroit 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, San Diego 2

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 3

Houston 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Boston 12, Cleveland 5

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 5

Milwaukee 5, Minnesota 4

Seattle 6, Texas 2

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 2, Kansas City 1, 1st game

San Diego 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Detroit 3, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 3, 2nd game

Houston 9, Chicago Cubs 6

Minnesota 5, Milwaukee 3

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego (Paddack 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 3-2), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 2-1) at Oakland (Mengden 1-1), 3:37 p.m.

Texas (Smyly 1-3) at Seattle (LeBlanc 2-2), 3:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-2) at Boston (Weber 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Carpenter 0-2) at Baltimore (Means 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-4) at Houston (Miley 5-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

