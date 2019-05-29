East Division W L Pct GB New York 35 19 .648 — Tampa Bay 33 19 .635 1 Boston 29 26 .527 6½ Toronto 21 34 .382 14½ Baltimore 17 38 .309 18½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 37 17 .685 — Cleveland 27 27 .500 10 Chicago 25 29 .463 12 Detroit 20 32 .385 16 Kansas City 18 36 .333 19 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 37 19 .661 — Oakland 29 26 .527 7½ Texas 26 26 .500 9 Los Angeles 25 29 .463 11 Seattle 24 33 .421 13½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 2, Kansas City 1, 1st game

San Diego 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Detroit 3, Baltimore 0

Cleveland 7, Boston 5

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 3, 2nd game

Houston 9, Chicago Cubs 6

Minnesota 5, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 4

Texas 11, Seattle 4

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Sale 1-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Perez 7-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 5-0), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 3-5) at Texas (Minor 5-3), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 3-2), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

