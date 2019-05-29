Listen Live Sports

American League

May 29, 2019
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 36 19 .655
Tampa Bay 34 19 .642 1
Boston 29 27 .518
Toronto 21 35 .375 15½
Baltimore 17 39 .304 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 37 17 .685
Cleveland 28 27 .509
Chicago 26 29 .473 11½
Detroit 21 32 .396 15½
Kansas City 18 37 .327 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 37 20 .649
Oakland 29 27 .518
Texas 27 26 .509 8
Los Angeles 26 29 .473 10
Seattle 24 34 .414 13½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 2, Kansas City 1, 1st game

San Diego 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Detroit 3, Baltimore 0

Cleveland 7, Boston 5

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 3, 2nd game

Houston 9, Chicago Cubs 6

Minnesota 5, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 4

Texas 11, Seattle 4

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, San Diego 0

L.A. Angels 12, Oakland 7, 11 innings

Texas 8, Seattle 7

Cleveland 14, Boston 9

Detroit 4, Baltimore 2

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs 2, Houston 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Kansas City 7

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Sale 1-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Perez 7-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 5-0), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 3-5) at Texas (Minor 5-3), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 3-2), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

