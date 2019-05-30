East Division W L Pct GB New York 36 19 .655 — Tampa Bay 34 19 .642 1 Boston 29 27 .518 7½ Toronto 21 35 .375 15½ Baltimore 17 39 .304 19½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 37 17 .685 — Cleveland 28 27 .509 9½ Chicago 26 29 .473 11½ Detroit 21 32 .396 15½ Kansas City 18 37 .327 19½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 37 20 .649 — Oakland 29 27 .518 7½ Texas 27 26 .509 8 Los Angeles 26 29 .473 10 Seattle 24 34 .414 13½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 2, Kansas City 1, 1st game

San Diego 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Detroit 3, Baltimore 0

Cleveland 7, Boston 5

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 3, 2nd game

Houston 9, Chicago Cubs 6

Minnesota 5, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 4

Texas 11, Seattle 4

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, San Diego 0

L.A. Angels 12, Oakland 7, 11 innings

Texas 8, Seattle 7

Cleveland 14, Boston 9

Detroit 4, Baltimore 2

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs 2, Houston 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Kansas City 7

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Sale 1-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Perez 7-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 5-0), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 3-5) at Texas (Minor 5-3), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 2-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 3-2), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston (Rodriguez 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (German 9-1), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Pomeranz 1-5) at Baltimore (Cashner 5-2), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 7-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 2-4) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-3), 7:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 3-1) at Texas (Jurado 1-2), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-4), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Jackson 0-2) at Colorado (Marquez 5-2), 8:40 p.m.

Houston (Peacock 5-2) at Oakland (Fiers 4-3), 10:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-4) at Seattle (Leake 3-6), 10:10 p.m.

