American League

May 31, 2019
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 36 19 .655
Tampa Bay 35 19 .648 ½
Boston 29 27 .518
Toronto 21 35 .375 15½
Baltimore 17 39 .304 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 37 18 .673
Cleveland 28 28 .500
Chicago 27 29 .482 10½
Detroit 21 32 .396 15
Kansas City 19 37 .339 18½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 37 20 .649
Oakland 29 27 .518
Texas 27 27 .500
Los Angeles 27 29 .482
Seattle 24 35 .407 14

___

Thursday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Tampa Bay 14, Minnesota 3

Kansas City 4, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 10, Cleveland 4

L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 3

Friday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota (Gibson 5-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Rodriguez 1-5) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bailey 4-5) at Texas (Lynn 6-4), 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 0-1) at Baltimore (Hess 1-6), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 2-3) at Atlanta (Soroka 5-1), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (German 9-1), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0) at Seattle (Milone 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 3-6) at Colorado (Gray 4-4), 9:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 8-2) at Oakland (Anderson 6-3), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

