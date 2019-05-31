Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

May 31, 2019 10:23 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 37 19 .661
Tampa Bay 35 20 .636
Boston 29 28 .509
Toronto 21 35 .375 16
Baltimore 18 39 .316 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 38 18 .679
Cleveland 28 28 .500 10
Chicago 27 29 .482 11
Detroit 22 32 .407 15
Kansas City 19 37 .339 19
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 37 20 .649
Oakland 29 27 .518
Texas 27 27 .500
Los Angeles 27 29 .482
Seattle 24 35 .407 14

___

Thursday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Tampa Bay 14, Minnesota 3

Kansas City 4, Texas 2

Advertisement

Chicago White Sox 10, Cleveland 4

L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 3

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 1

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 8, Atlanta 2

San Francisco at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota (Gibson 5-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Rodriguez 1-5) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bailey 4-5) at Texas (Lynn 6-4), 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 0-1) at Baltimore (Hess 1-6), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 2-3) at Atlanta (Soroka 5-1), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (German 9-1), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0) at Seattle (Milone 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 3-6) at Colorado (Gray 4-4), 9:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 8-2) at Oakland (Anderson 6-3), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Parked in the Pacific

Today in History

1958: Eisenhower signs federal flood control bill

Get our daily newsletter.