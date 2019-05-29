Angels 12, Athletics 7

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fletcher ss 5 1 1 0 2 0 .315 La Stella 3b 7 1 3 1 0 0 .307 Ohtani dh 5 1 1 0 2 3 .237 Lucroy c 6 0 2 2 1 1 .270 Calhoun rf 5 2 1 0 1 0 .239 Puello lf 6 2 3 4 0 1 .500 Goodwin cf 5 2 2 1 1 1 .287 Rengifo 2b 4 2 1 1 1 2 .206 Walsh 1b 5 1 2 1 1 3 .350 Totals 48 12 16 10 9 11

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 6 2 2 1 0 0 .267 Grossman lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .216 b-Pinder ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Chapman 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Olson 1b 4 2 1 2 1 2 .238 Piscotty rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .276 Canha dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .233 Profar 2b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .195 Laureano cf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .254 Hundley c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .219 a-Phegley ph-c 2 0 1 1 0 0 .287 Totals 44 7 12 7 1 8

Los Angeles 200 010 202 05—12 16 0 Oakland 001 000 222 00— 7 12 2

a-grounded out for Hundley in the 7th. b-struck out for Grossman in the 11th.

E_Chapman (4), Olson (1). LOB_Los Angeles 15, Oakland 7. 2B_Rengifo (3), Piscotty (12), Profar (6), Laureano (11). HR_Puello (1), off Petit; Semien (7), off Canning; Olson (7), off Garcia; Canha (9), off Robles. RBIs_La Stella (34), Lucroy 2 (24), Puello 4 (4), Goodwin (20), Rengifo (5), Walsh (2), Semien (25), Olson 2 (12), Canha (17), Profar (31), Laureano (18), Phegley (33). CS_Fletcher (2). SF_Phegley. S_Rengifo.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 9 (La Stella 2, Lucroy, Calhoun, Puello 2, Goodwin, Rengifo 2); Oakland 3 (Profar, Hundley, Pinder). RISP_Los Angeles 5 for 14; Oakland 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Lucroy, Calhoun. GIDP_Rengifo.

DP_Oakland 1 (Profar, Semien, Olson).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Canning 6 3 1 1 0 5 92 3.06 Anderson 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 13 5.30 Buttrey, H, 11 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 1.27 Garcia 1 2 2 2 0 1 13 3.32 Robles 1 3 2 2 0 0 22 4.26 Ramirez, W, 2-0 2 3 0 0 0 2 33 4.62 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hendriks 1 2 2 2 2 1 33 1.76 Mengden 4 1-3 4 1 1 3 6 87 3.05 Buchter 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 7 3.57 Petit 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 1 23 2.64 Wang 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 0.00 Treinen 1 2 2 2 0 1 25 3.62 Trivino, L, 2-1 1 2 5 4 3 1 33 3.67 Brooks 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 5.79

Trivino pitched to 6 batters in the 11th.

Inherited runners-scored_Buttrey 2-1, Buchter 1-0, Petit 2-0, Brooks 3-2. HBP_Anderson (Canha), Treinen (Calhoun), Trivino (Puello). WP_Trivino. PB_Phegley (6).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, James Hoye.

T_4:36. A_21,185 (46,765).

