Angels 12, Athletics 7

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.315
|La Stella 3b
|7
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.307
|Ohtani dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|.237
|Lucroy c
|6
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.270
|Calhoun rf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Puello lf
|6
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.500
|Goodwin cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.287
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.206
|Walsh 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|.350
|Totals
|48
|12
|16
|10
|9
|11
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Grossman lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|b-Pinder ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Olson 1b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.238
|Piscotty rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Canha dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.233
|Profar 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.195
|Laureano cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Hundley c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|a-Phegley ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|Totals
|44
|7
|12
|7
|1
|8
|Los Angeles
|200
|010
|202
|05—12
|16
|0
|Oakland
|001
|000
|222
|00—
|7
|12
|2
a-grounded out for Hundley in the 7th. b-struck out for Grossman in the 11th.
E_Chapman (4), Olson (1). LOB_Los Angeles 15, Oakland 7. 2B_Rengifo (3), Piscotty (12), Profar (6), Laureano (11). HR_Puello (1), off Petit; Semien (7), off Canning; Olson (7), off Garcia; Canha (9), off Robles. RBIs_La Stella (34), Lucroy 2 (24), Puello 4 (4), Goodwin (20), Rengifo (5), Walsh (2), Semien (25), Olson 2 (12), Canha (17), Profar (31), Laureano (18), Phegley (33). CS_Fletcher (2). SF_Phegley. S_Rengifo.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 9 (La Stella 2, Lucroy, Calhoun, Puello 2, Goodwin, Rengifo 2); Oakland 3 (Profar, Hundley, Pinder). RISP_Los Angeles 5 for 14; Oakland 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Lucroy, Calhoun. GIDP_Rengifo.
DP_Oakland 1 (Profar, Semien, Olson).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Canning
|6
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|92
|3.06
|Anderson
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|13
|5.30
|Buttrey, H, 11
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.27
|Garcia
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|13
|3.32
|Robles
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|22
|4.26
|Ramirez, W, 2-0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|4.62
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendriks
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|33
|1.76
|Mengden
|4
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|6
|87
|3.05
|Buchter
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|3.57
|Petit
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|23
|2.64
|Wang
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Treinen
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|25
|3.62
|Trivino, L, 2-1
|1
|2
|5
|4
|3
|1
|33
|3.67
|Brooks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.79
Trivino pitched to 6 batters in the 11th.
Inherited runners-scored_Buttrey 2-1, Buchter 1-0, Petit 2-0, Brooks 3-2. HBP_Anderson (Canha), Treinen (Calhoun), Trivino (Puello). WP_Trivino. PB_Phegley (6).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, James Hoye.
T_4:36. A_21,185 (46,765).
