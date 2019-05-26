Angels 3, Rangers 2

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.331
|Pence lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Gallo cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Forsythe 2b-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.295
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|1-Santana pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Kiner-Falefa c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Guzman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.203
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|a-Odor ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.164
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|4
|7
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher lf-ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.299
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|La Stella 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Goodwin lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Rengifo ss-2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Calhoun rf
|3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.236
|Cozart 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Garneau c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|b-Walsh ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|3
|10
|Texas
|000
|000
|002—2
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|002—3
|9
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for Mathis in the 9th. b-singled for Garneau in the 9th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.
E_Fletcher (2). LOB_Texas 8, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Guzman (7), Fletcher (7), Calhoun (11). HR_Calhoun (10), off Minor. RBIs_Guzman (12), Odor (22), Calhoun 2 (28), Walsh (1). SB_Andrus (9). CS_Odor (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Gallo, Cabrera 2); Los Angeles 3 (Trout 2, Pujols). RISP_Texas 1 for 4; Los Angeles 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Pence, Mazara, Garneau. GIDP_Pujols, Garneau.
DP_Texas 2 (Cabrera, Forsythe, Guzman), (Minor, Mathis, Guzman).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor
|6
|5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|100
|2.55
|Leclerc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|23
|4.79
|Chavez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|4.55
|Kelley, L, 3-1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|2.55
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skaggs
|5
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|93
|4.40
|Buttrey, H, 10
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|1.37
|Bedrosian, H, 5
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.04
|Robles, W, 2-0
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|30
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored_Buttrey 2-0, Robles 1-0. HBP_Skaggs (Gallo).
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_3:11. A_36,392 (45,050).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.