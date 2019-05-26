Listen Live Sports

Angels 3, Rangers 2

May 26, 2019 1:34 am
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .291
Andrus ss 3 0 2 0 1 0 .331
Pence lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .305
Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249
Gallo cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .281
Forsythe 2b-3b 2 0 0 0 2 2 .295
Cabrera 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .221
1-Santana pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .314
Kiner-Falefa c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .230
Guzman 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .203
Mathis c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .160
a-Odor ph-2b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .164
Totals 32 2 5 2 4 7
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fletcher lf-ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .299
Trout cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .237
Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226
La Stella 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .295
Goodwin lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Rengifo ss-2b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .200
Calhoun rf 3 2 3 2 1 0 .236
Cozart 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .125
Garneau c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000
b-Walsh ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .400
Totals 33 3 9 3 3 10
Texas 000 000 002—2 5 0
Los Angeles 001 000 002—3 9 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Mathis in the 9th. b-singled for Garneau in the 9th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.

E_Fletcher (2). LOB_Texas 8, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Guzman (7), Fletcher (7), Calhoun (11). HR_Calhoun (10), off Minor. RBIs_Guzman (12), Odor (22), Calhoun 2 (28), Walsh (1). SB_Andrus (9). CS_Odor (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Gallo, Cabrera 2); Los Angeles 3 (Trout 2, Pujols). RISP_Texas 1 for 4; Los Angeles 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Pence, Mazara, Garneau. GIDP_Pujols, Garneau.

DP_Texas 2 (Cabrera, Forsythe, Guzman), (Minor, Mathis, Guzman).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Minor 6 5 1 1 2 5 100 2.55
Leclerc 1 0 0 0 1 3 23 4.79
Chavez 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 4.55
Kelley, L, 3-1 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 14 2.55
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Skaggs 5 2-3 3 0 0 2 7 93 4.40
Buttrey, H, 10 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 17 1.37
Bedrosian, H, 5 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.04
Robles, W, 2-0 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 30 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Buttrey 2-0, Robles 1-0. HBP_Skaggs (Gallo).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:11. A_36,392 (45,050).

