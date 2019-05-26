Listen Live Sports

Angels 3, Rangers 2

May 26, 2019 1:34 am
 
Texas Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo dh 5 0 0 0 Fltcher lf-ss 3 0 1 0
Andrus ss 3 0 2 0 Trout cf 4 0 0 0
Pence lf 4 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0
Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0
Gallo cf 2 0 0 0 L Stlla 2b 3 0 0 0
Frsythe 2b-3b 2 0 0 0 Goodwin lf 1 0 0 0
A.Cbrra 3b 4 0 1 0 Rengifo ss-2b 4 1 2 0
Da.Sntn pr 0 1 0 0 K.Clhun rf 3 2 3 2
Knr-Flf c 0 0 0 0 Cozart 3b 4 0 1 0
Guzman 1b 4 1 1 1 Garneau c 2 0 0 0
Mathis c 3 0 0 0 Walsh ph 1 0 1 1
Odor ph-2b 1 0 1 1
Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 33 3 9 3
Texas 000 000 002—2
Los Angeles 001 000 002—3

E_Fletcher (2). DP_Texas 2. LOB_Texas 8, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Guzman (7), Fletcher (7), K.Calhoun (11). HR_K.Calhoun (10). SB_Andrus (9). CS_Odor (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Minor 6 5 1 1 2 5
Leclerc 1 0 0 0 1 3
Chavez 1 1 0 0 0 2
Kelley L,3-1 BS,2 2-3 3 2 2 0 0
Los Angeles
Skaggs 5 2-3 3 0 0 2 7
Buttrey H,10 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Bedrosian H,5 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Robles W,2-0 BS,1 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 0

HBP_by Skaggs (Gallo).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:11. A_36,392 (45,050).

