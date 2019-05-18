Angels 5, Royals 2

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Lopez 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Mondesi dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|Gordon lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|Dozier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.304
|Soler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|O’Hearn 1b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.194
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.186
|Owings ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.138
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|6
|10
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|La Stella 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.299
|Cozart 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|Trout cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Pujols 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.241
|Calhoun rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Lucroy c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.262
|Goodwin lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.310
|Fletcher 3b-2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Totals
|31
|5
|10
|4
|5
|7
|Kansas City
|000
|002
|000—2
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|031
|000
|10x—5
|10
|0
LOB_Kansas City 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Gordon (13), Trout (9), Calhoun (9). RBIs_O’Hearn 2 (16), La Stella (26), Pujols (23), Calhoun (25), Goodwin (15). SB_Mondesi 2 (17), Gordon (3), Trout (6). CS_Merrifield (5), Fletcher (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Mondesi, Maldonado 2, Owings); Los Angeles 2 (La Stella, Simmons). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 9; Los Angeles 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Dozier, Fletcher. GIDP_Pujols, Fletcher.
DP_Kansas City 2 (Owings, Lopez, O’Hearn), (Keller, Lopez, O’Hearn); Los Angeles 1 (Lucroy, Simmons).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 2-5
|5
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|5
|3
|108
|4.66
|Lovelady
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.55
|Barlow
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|26
|2.11
|Peralta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|6.20
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Harvey, W, 2-3
|5
|4
|2
|2
|4
|6
|91
|6.35
|Anderson, H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|3.14
|Buttrey, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|0.82
|Bedrosian, H, 4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|2.95
|Robles, S, 5-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.60
Harvey pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Lovelady 2-0, Anderson 2-2. WP_Bedrosian 2.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:17. A_43,444 (45,050).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.