Angels 5, Royals 2

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield cf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .290 Lopez 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .375 Mondesi dh 3 1 0 0 1 1 .277 Gordon lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .290 Dozier 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .304 Soler rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .254 O’Hearn 1b 2 0 1 2 2 1 .194 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .186 Owings ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .138 Totals 32 2 6 2 6 10

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. La Stella 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .299 Cozart 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .136 Trout cf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .294 Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .289 Simmons ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .305 Pujols 1b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .241 Calhoun rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .238 Lucroy c 3 1 0 0 1 2 .262 Goodwin lf 2 0 0 1 2 0 .310 Fletcher 3b-2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .305 Totals 31 5 10 4 5 7

Kansas City 000 002 000—2 6 0 Los Angeles 031 000 10x—5 10 0

LOB_Kansas City 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Gordon (13), Trout (9), Calhoun (9). RBIs_O’Hearn 2 (16), La Stella (26), Pujols (23), Calhoun (25), Goodwin (15). SB_Mondesi 2 (17), Gordon (3), Trout (6). CS_Merrifield (5), Fletcher (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Mondesi, Maldonado 2, Owings); Los Angeles 2 (La Stella, Simmons). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 9; Los Angeles 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Dozier, Fletcher. GIDP_Pujols, Fletcher.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Owings, Lopez, O’Hearn), (Keller, Lopez, O’Hearn); Los Angeles 1 (Lucroy, Simmons).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, L, 2-5 5 2-3 7 4 4 5 3 108 4.66 Lovelady 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.55 Barlow 1 2 1 1 0 3 26 2.11 Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 6.20 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Harvey, W, 2-3 5 4 2 2 4 6 91 6.35 Anderson, H, 3 1 1 0 0 1 2 18 3.14 Buttrey, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 0.82 Bedrosian, H, 4 1 1 0 0 1 0 21 2.95 Robles, S, 5-5 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 3.60

Harvey pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Lovelady 2-0, Anderson 2-2. WP_Bedrosian 2.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:17. A_43,444 (45,050).

