The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Angels 5, Royals 2

May 18, 2019 1:36 am
 
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield cf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .290
Lopez 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .375
Mondesi dh 3 1 0 0 1 1 .277
Gordon lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .290
Dozier 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .304
Soler rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .254
O’Hearn 1b 2 0 1 2 2 1 .194
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .186
Owings ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .138
Totals 32 2 6 2 6 10
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
La Stella 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .299
Cozart 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .136
Trout cf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .294
Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .289
Simmons ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .305
Pujols 1b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .241
Calhoun rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .238
Lucroy c 3 1 0 0 1 2 .262
Goodwin lf 2 0 0 1 2 0 .310
Fletcher 3b-2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .305
Totals 31 5 10 4 5 7
Kansas City 000 002 000—2 6 0
Los Angeles 031 000 10x—5 10 0

LOB_Kansas City 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Gordon (13), Trout (9), Calhoun (9). RBIs_O’Hearn 2 (16), La Stella (26), Pujols (23), Calhoun (25), Goodwin (15). SB_Mondesi 2 (17), Gordon (3), Trout (6). CS_Merrifield (5), Fletcher (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Mondesi, Maldonado 2, Owings); Los Angeles 2 (La Stella, Simmons). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 9; Los Angeles 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Dozier, Fletcher. GIDP_Pujols, Fletcher.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Owings, Lopez, O’Hearn), (Keller, Lopez, O’Hearn); Los Angeles 1 (Lucroy, Simmons).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, L, 2-5 5 2-3 7 4 4 5 3 108 4.66
Lovelady 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.55
Barlow 1 2 1 1 0 3 26 2.11
Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 6.20
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Harvey, W, 2-3 5 4 2 2 4 6 91 6.35
Anderson, H, 3 1 1 0 0 1 2 18 3.14
Buttrey, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 0.82
Bedrosian, H, 4 1 1 0 0 1 0 21 2.95
Robles, S, 5-5 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 3.60

Harvey pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Lovelady 2-0, Anderson 2-2. WP_Bedrosian 2.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:17. A_43,444 (45,050).

