Angels 5, Tigers 2

May 7, 2019 10:23 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fletcher 2b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .301
Trout cf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .291
Ohtani dh 4 0 0 1 1 2 .000
Simmons ss 5 0 2 2 0 0 .289
Pujols 1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Goodwin lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .320
Lucroy c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .267
Calhoun rf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .220
Cozart 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .118
Totals 35 5 9 5 5 4
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Castellanos rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .277
Cabrera dh 4 0 2 1 0 1 .304
Goodrum lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .225
Rodriguez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .306
Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .167
Mercer ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .206
Greiner c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .195
Jones cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .156
Totals 32 2 5 2 1 11
Los Angeles 003 001 001—5 9 1
Detroit 000 002 000—2 5 1

E_Simmons (2), Mercer (2). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Detroit 4. 2B_Trout (7), Goodwin (6), Jones (3). 3B_Castellanos (2). RBIs_Fletcher (12), Ohtani (1), Simmons 2 (19), Calhoun (20), Castellanos (10), Cabrera (14). SB_Trout (5). CS_Goodwin (1). SF_Calhoun.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Simmons, Pujols); Detroit 2 (Goodrum, Castro). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 9; Detroit 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Trout, Ohtani.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Canning, W, 1-0 5 1-3 4 2 2 1 7 86 4.66
Bard, H, 1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 26 2.35
Buttrey, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.00
Robles, S, 3-3 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 4.24
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Norris, L, 1-1 5 5 3 3 2 2 90 3.81
Reininger 1 2 1 1 0 0 17 14.40
Jimenez 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Alcantara 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 3.77
Fernandez 2-3 0 1 1 2 0 18 17.18
Farmer 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 3.46

Inherited runners-scored_Bard 1-0, Farmer 2-1. WP_Canning.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:59. A_14,169 (41,297).

