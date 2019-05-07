Angels 5, Tigers 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.301
|Trout cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.291
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.000
|Simmons ss
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.289
|Pujols 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Goodwin lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Calhoun rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.220
|Cozart 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|5
|4
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.304
|Goodrum lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Rodriguez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.167
|Mercer ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Greiner c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.195
|Jones cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|1
|11
|Los Angeles
|003
|001
|001—5
|9
|1
|Detroit
|000
|002
|000—2
|5
|1
E_Simmons (2), Mercer (2). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Detroit 4. 2B_Trout (7), Goodwin (6), Jones (3). 3B_Castellanos (2). RBIs_Fletcher (12), Ohtani (1), Simmons 2 (19), Calhoun (20), Castellanos (10), Cabrera (14). SB_Trout (5). CS_Goodwin (1). SF_Calhoun.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Simmons, Pujols); Detroit 2 (Goodrum, Castro). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 9; Detroit 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Trout, Ohtani.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Canning, W, 1-0
|5
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|7
|86
|4.66
|Bard, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|2.35
|Buttrey, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.00
|Robles, S, 3-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.24
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Norris, L, 1-1
|5
|5
|3
|3
|2
|2
|90
|3.81
|Reininger
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|14.40
|Jimenez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Alcantara
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.77
|Fernandez
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|18
|17.18
|Farmer
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.46
Inherited runners-scored_Bard 1-0, Farmer 2-1. WP_Canning.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:59. A_14,169 (41,297).
