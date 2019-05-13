Listen Live Sports

Angels 5, Twins 4

May 13, 2019 11:07 pm
 
< a min read
Los Angeles Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L Stlla 2b 5 2 3 1 Garver dh 4 1 0 0
Cozart 3b 0 0 0 0 J.Plnco ss 5 1 2 2
Trout cf 5 1 3 0 C.Cron 1b 3 1 0 0
Ohtani dh 3 1 2 2 E.Rsrio lf 4 0 2 0
Simmons ss 4 1 1 0 Ma.Gnzl rf-3b 4 1 1 2
Pujols 1b 5 0 3 1 Astdllo 3b 4 0 1 0
K.Clhun rf 5 0 2 0 Schoop pr-2b 0 0 0 0
K.Smith c 4 0 1 0 Adranza 2b 2 0 0 0
Goodwin lf 4 0 0 0 Kepler ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Fltcher 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 J.Cstro c 4 0 0 0
Buxton cf 4 0 1 0
Totals 39 5 15 4 Totals 35 4 7 4
Los Angeles 003 011 000—5
Minnesota 200 020 000—4

E_Ma.Gonzalez (3), Pujols (1). DP_Minnesota 3. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Minnesota 8. 2B_K.Calhoun (8), Astudillo (6). HR_La Stella (10), Ohtani (1), J.Polanco (8), Ma.Gonzalez (4). SB_Simmons (5), K.Smith (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Skaggs W,4-3 5 5 4 4 3 5
Anderson H,2 1 0 0 0 0 3
Buttrey H,8 2 2 0 0 0 2
Robles S,4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Minnesota
Berrios L,6-2 5 2-3 12 5 5 3 3
Magill 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
May 1 1 0 0 0 1
Rogers 2 2 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Buttrey (Cron). WP_Skaggs.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:14. A_21,359 (38,649).

