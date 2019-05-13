Angels 5, Twins 4

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|La Stella 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Cozart 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|Trout cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Ohtani dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.250
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.311
|Pujols 1b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Calhoun rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Smith c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Goodwin lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.294
|Fletcher 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Totals
|39
|5
|15
|4
|3
|6
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garver dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Polanco ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.327
|Cron 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Gonzalez rf-3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.231
|Astudillo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|1-Schoop pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Adrianza 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.153
|a-Kepler ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Castro c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|4
|3
|11
|Los Angeles
|003
|011
|000—5
|15
|1
|Minnesota
|200
|020
|000—4
|7
|1
a-popped out for Adrianza in the 8th.
1-ran for Astudillo in the 8th.
E_Pujols (1), Gonzalez (3). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Minnesota 8. 2B_Calhoun (8), Astudillo (6). HR_Ohtani (1), off Berrios; La Stella (10), off Berrios; Polanco (8), off Skaggs; Gonzalez (4), off Skaggs. RBIs_La Stella (24), Ohtani 2 (5), Pujols (22), Polanco 2 (19), Gonzalez 2 (13). SB_Simmons (5), Smith (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Simmons, Pujols, Goodwin 2, Fletcher); Minnesota 4 (Garver, Gonzalez, Astudillo, Buxton). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 11; Minnesota 0 for 10.
Runners moved up_Smith. GIDP_Ohtani, Simmons, Calhoun.
DP_Minnesota 3 (Adrianza, Polanco, Cron), (Adrianza, Polanco, Cron), (Polanco, Schoop, Cron).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skaggs, W, 4-3
|5
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|101
|5.05
|Anderson, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|3.38
|Buttrey, H, 8
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|0.86
|Robles, S, 4-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.79
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berrios, L, 6-2
|5
|2-3
|12
|5
|5
|3
|3
|101
|3.05
|Magill
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.57
|May
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.35
|Rogers
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|1.53
Inherited runners-scored_Magill 2-0. HBP_Buttrey (Cron). WP_Skaggs.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:14. A_21,359 (38,649).
