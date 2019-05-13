Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Angels 5, Twins 4

May 13, 2019 11:07 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
La Stella 2b 5 2 3 1 0 0 .272
Cozart 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .136
Trout cf 5 1 3 0 0 1 .296
Ohtani dh 3 1 2 2 2 0 .250
Simmons ss 4 1 1 0 1 0 .311
Pujols 1b 5 0 3 1 0 1 .231
Calhoun rf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .238
Smith c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .293
Goodwin lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .294
Fletcher 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .287
Totals 39 5 15 4 3 6
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garver dh 4 1 0 0 1 0 .333
Polanco ss 5 1 2 2 0 2 .327
Cron 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .244
Rosario lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .245
Gonzalez rf-3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .231
Astudillo 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .310
1-Schoop pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .276
Adrianza 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .153
a-Kepler ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Castro c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245
Buxton cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .275
Totals 35 4 7 4 3 11
Los Angeles 003 011 000—5 15 1
Minnesota 200 020 000—4 7 1

a-popped out for Adrianza in the 8th.

1-ran for Astudillo in the 8th.

E_Pujols (1), Gonzalez (3). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Minnesota 8. 2B_Calhoun (8), Astudillo (6). HR_Ohtani (1), off Berrios; La Stella (10), off Berrios; Polanco (8), off Skaggs; Gonzalez (4), off Skaggs. RBIs_La Stella (24), Ohtani 2 (5), Pujols (22), Polanco 2 (19), Gonzalez 2 (13). SB_Simmons (5), Smith (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Simmons, Pujols, Goodwin 2, Fletcher); Minnesota 4 (Garver, Gonzalez, Astudillo, Buxton). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 11; Minnesota 0 for 10.

Runners moved up_Smith. GIDP_Ohtani, Simmons, Calhoun.

DP_Minnesota 3 (Adrianza, Polanco, Cron), (Adrianza, Polanco, Cron), (Polanco, Schoop, Cron).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Skaggs, W, 4-3 5 5 4 4 3 5 101 5.05
Anderson, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 17 3.38
Buttrey, H, 8 2 2 0 0 0 2 25 0.86
Robles, S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.79
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Berrios, L, 6-2 5 2-3 12 5 5 3 3 101 3.05
Magill 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.57
May 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.35
Rogers 2 2 0 0 0 2 31 1.53

Inherited runners-scored_Magill 2-0. HBP_Buttrey (Cron). WP_Skaggs.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:14. A_21,359 (38,649).

