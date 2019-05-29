Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Angels 6, Athletics 4

May 29, 2019 1:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L Stlla 3b 4 1 2 2 Semien ss 4 1 1 1
Trout cf 3 1 0 0 Grssman lf 4 0 0 0
Ohtani dh 5 0 2 2 M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 1 0
Pujols 1b 4 1 0 0 M.Olson 1b 4 1 1 2
K.Clhun rf 4 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 3 0 1 0
Lucroy c 4 1 1 0 Canha dh 3 0 0 0
Goodwin lf 4 0 0 0 Profar 2b 4 0 1 0
Rengifo 2b 2 1 0 0 Lureano cf 4 1 1 1
Fltcher ss 4 1 2 2 Phegley c 3 0 1 0
Totals 34 6 7 6 Totals 33 4 7 4
Los Angeles 040 000 002—6
Oakland 100 012 000—4

DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Oakland 7. 2B_La Stella (3), Fletcher (9), Phegley (10). HR_Semien (6), M.Olson (6), Laureano (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Bedrosian 1 1 1 1 0 1
Tropeano 5 5 3 3 2 4
Allen 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Buttrey W,3-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 3
Robles S,6-7 1 0 0 0 1 0
Oakland
Montas 4 4 4 4 5 5
Wang 2 1 0 0 0 1
Hendriks 2 0 0 0 0 4
Soria L,1-4 1 2 2 2 1 0

WP_Montas, Allen, Soria.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Brian O’Nora.

Advertisement

T_3:32. A_13,060 (46,765).

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 2019 Intelligence Analytics Summit
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
5|31 A Market at the Crossroads
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.