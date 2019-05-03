Angels 6, Blue Jays 2

Toronto Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Sogard 2b 3 1 0 0 L Stlla 3b 5 0 0 0 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 Fltcher 3b 0 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 4 0 2 1 Trout cf 4 2 2 1 Smoak 1b 3 0 1 0 Goodwin lf 4 1 3 0 Drury 3b 4 1 1 0 Simmons ss 4 1 2 1 Tellez dh 4 0 2 0 Pujols dh 4 1 2 0 T.Hrnan lf 3 0 0 1 K.Clhun rf 3 1 1 2 D.Jnsen c 3 0 0 0 K.Smith c 3 0 0 1 McKnney ph 1 0 0 0 Bour 1b 4 0 0 0 Hanson rf 3 0 0 0 Rengifo 2b 4 0 1 0 Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 35 6 11 5

Toronto 000 011 000—2 Los Angeles 021 201 00x—6

E_Hanson (1). DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Toronto 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Grichuk (8), Drury (6), Tellez (4), Pujols 2 (6). 3B_Rengifo (1). HR_Trout (7), K.Calhoun (8). SB_Goodwin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Sanchez L,3-2 4 9 5 4 2 2 Mayza 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Gaviglio 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 Giles 1 0 0 0 0 1 Los Angeles Skaggs W,3-2 6 4 2 2 3 5 Bard 1 0 0 0 0 2 Garcia 1 2 0 0 0 2 Robles 1 0 0 0 0 2

Skaggs pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Mark Carlson.

Advertisement

T_3:01. A_40,064 (45,050).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.