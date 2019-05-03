Angels 6, Blue Jays 2

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Sogard 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .370 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Grichuk cf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .254 Smoak 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .265 Drury 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .213 Tellez dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .250 Hernandez lf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .202 Jansen c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .192 a-McKinney ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Hanson rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .163 Totals 32 2 6 2 3 11

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. La Stella 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Fletcher 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .297 Trout cf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .312 Goodwin lf 4 1 3 0 0 1 .341 Simmons ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .292 Pujols dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .222 Calhoun rf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .204 Smith c 3 0 0 1 1 0 .250 Bour 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .174 Rengifo 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Totals 35 6 11 5 2 4

Toronto 000 011 000—2 6 1 Los Angeles 021 201 00x—6 11 0

a-struck out for Jansen in the 9th.

E_Hanson (1). LOB_Toronto 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Grichuk (8), Drury (6), Tellez (4), Pujols 2 (6). 3B_Rengifo (1). HR_Calhoun (8), off Sanchez; Trout (7), off Gaviglio. RBIs_Grichuk (14), Hernandez (14), Trout (20), Simmons (17), Calhoun 2 (18), Smith (4). SB_Goodwin (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Drury, Hanson 2); Los Angeles 5 (La Stella, Simmons, Pujols, Bour 2). RISP_Toronto 2 for 10; Los Angeles 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Hernandez, Galvis. GIDP_Drury.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Rengifo).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez, L, 3-2 4 9 5 4 2 2 89 3.09 Mayza 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 18 4.85 Gaviglio 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 23 1.33 Giles 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 1.88 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Skaggs, W, 3-2 6 4 2 2 3 5 98 3.12 Bard 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.84 Garcia 1 2 0 0 0 2 15 2.92 Robles 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.00

Skaggs pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Bard 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:01. A_40,064 (45,050).

