Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Angels 6, Blue Jays 2

May 3, 2019 1:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Sogard 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .370
Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Grichuk cf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .254
Smoak 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .265
Drury 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .213
Tellez dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .250
Hernandez lf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .202
Jansen c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .192
a-McKinney ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Hanson rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .163
Totals 32 2 6 2 3 11
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
La Stella 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Fletcher 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .297
Trout cf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .312
Goodwin lf 4 1 3 0 0 1 .341
Simmons ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .292
Pujols dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .222
Calhoun rf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .204
Smith c 3 0 0 1 1 0 .250
Bour 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .174
Rengifo 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Totals 35 6 11 5 2 4
Toronto 000 011 000—2 6 1
Los Angeles 021 201 00x—6 11 0

a-struck out for Jansen in the 9th.

E_Hanson (1). LOB_Toronto 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Grichuk (8), Drury (6), Tellez (4), Pujols 2 (6). 3B_Rengifo (1). HR_Calhoun (8), off Sanchez; Trout (7), off Gaviglio. RBIs_Grichuk (14), Hernandez (14), Trout (20), Simmons (17), Calhoun 2 (18), Smith (4). SB_Goodwin (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Drury, Hanson 2); Los Angeles 5 (La Stella, Simmons, Pujols, Bour 2). RISP_Toronto 2 for 10; Los Angeles 2 for 6.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Hernandez, Galvis. GIDP_Drury.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Rengifo).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sanchez, L, 3-2 4 9 5 4 2 2 89 3.09
Mayza 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 18 4.85
Gaviglio 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 23 1.33
Giles 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 1.88
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Skaggs, W, 3-2 6 4 2 2 3 5 98 3.12
Bard 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.84
Garcia 1 2 0 0 0 2 15 2.92
Robles 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.00

Skaggs pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Bard 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:01. A_40,064 (45,050).

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|8 The Green Book Compliance Training...
5|10 Dwight D. Eisenhower Award Dinner
5|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

POMPOC participants jump from a black hawk in Georgia

Today in History

1914: Woodrow Wilson proclaims the first Mother’s Day holiday

Get our daily newsletter.