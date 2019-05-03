Angels 6, Blue Jays 2

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.370
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Drury 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.202
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|a-McKinney ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Hanson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.163
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|3
|11
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|La Stella 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Fletcher 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Trout cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.312
|Goodwin lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.341
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Pujols dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Calhoun rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.204
|Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Bour 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|5
|2
|4
|Toronto
|000
|011
|000—2
|6
|1
|Los Angeles
|021
|201
|00x—6
|11
|0
a-struck out for Jansen in the 9th.
E_Hanson (1). LOB_Toronto 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Grichuk (8), Drury (6), Tellez (4), Pujols 2 (6). 3B_Rengifo (1). HR_Calhoun (8), off Sanchez; Trout (7), off Gaviglio. RBIs_Grichuk (14), Hernandez (14), Trout (20), Simmons (17), Calhoun 2 (18), Smith (4). SB_Goodwin (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Drury, Hanson 2); Los Angeles 5 (La Stella, Simmons, Pujols, Bour 2). RISP_Toronto 2 for 10; Los Angeles 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Hernandez, Galvis. GIDP_Drury.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Rengifo).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez, L, 3-2
|4
|9
|5
|4
|2
|2
|89
|3.09
|Mayza
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|4.85
|Gaviglio
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|1.33
|Giles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|1.88
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skaggs, W, 3-2
|6
|4
|2
|2
|3
|5
|98
|3.12
|Bard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.84
|Garcia
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.92
|Robles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.00
Skaggs pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Bard 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:01. A_40,064 (45,050).
