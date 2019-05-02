Angels 6, Blue Jays 3

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Galvis ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .297 Grichuk cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .246 Smoak 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Tellez dh 3 1 2 1 1 1 .238 Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .167 Drury 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .212 McKinney rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .218 Hernandez lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .208 Jansen c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .200 Totals 36 3 6 3 1 12

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. La Stella 2b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .263 1-Rengifo pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Trout cf 4 0 2 3 1 0 .303 Goodwin lf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .321 Bourjos lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Simmons ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .286 Pujols dh 4 1 0 1 0 0 .211 Calhoun rf 2 1 1 0 1 1 .200 Lucroy c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .256 Bour 1b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .183 Fletcher 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .297 Totals 32 6 8 5 7 5

Toronto 000 012 000—3 6 3 Los Angeles 100 410 00x—6 8 2

1-ran for La Stella in the 8th.

E_Guerrero Jr. (1), McKinney (2), Jansen (2), La Stella (3), Fletcher (1). LOB_Toronto 7, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Smoak (4), Trout (6), Calhoun (6). HR_Tellez (6), off Pena; Grichuk (5), off Pena. RBIs_Grichuk 2 (13), Tellez (17), La Stella (19), Trout 3 (19), Pujols (16). SB_Calhoun (1), Fletcher (3). SF_Pujols.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Galvis, Drury); Los Angeles 8 (La Stella, Trout 2, Pujols 2, Calhoun 2, Fletcher). RISP_Toronto 2 for 6; Los Angeles 1 for 15.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Galvis, Bour, Simmons. GIDP_Simmons.

DP_Toronto 1 (Galvis, Drury, Smoak).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stroman, L, 1-4 3 1-3 6 5 4 2 3 91 2.20 Hudson 1 1 1 0 3 0 32 3.95 Luciano 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 34 3.55 Biagini 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 3.21 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bard 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 3.09 Pena, W, 1-1 4 1-3 4 3 3 0 5 65 4.05 Anderson, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 17 2.61 Bedrosian, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.70 Buttrey, S, 1-2 2 2 0 0 0 2 33 1.12

Inherited runners-scored_Hudson 1-0, Luciano 3-0, Anderson 1-0. WP_Pena, Buttrey.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Scott Barry; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:32. A_33,082 (45,050).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.