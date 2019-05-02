Angels 6, Blue Jays 3

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Galvis ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|Grichuk cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.246
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Tellez dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.238
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.212
|McKinney rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Hernandez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Jansen c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|36
|3
|6
|3
|1
|12
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|La Stella 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.263
|1-Rengifo pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.303
|Goodwin lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.321
|Bourjos lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Simmons ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Pujols dh
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.211
|Calhoun rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Lucroy c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Bour 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.183
|Fletcher 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|5
|7
|5
|Toronto
|000
|012
|000—3
|6
|3
|Los Angeles
|100
|410
|00x—6
|8
|2
1-ran for La Stella in the 8th.
E_Guerrero Jr. (1), McKinney (2), Jansen (2), La Stella (3), Fletcher (1). LOB_Toronto 7, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Smoak (4), Trout (6), Calhoun (6). HR_Tellez (6), off Pena; Grichuk (5), off Pena. RBIs_Grichuk 2 (13), Tellez (17), La Stella (19), Trout 3 (19), Pujols (16). SB_Calhoun (1), Fletcher (3). SF_Pujols.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Galvis, Drury); Los Angeles 8 (La Stella, Trout 2, Pujols 2, Calhoun 2, Fletcher). RISP_Toronto 2 for 6; Los Angeles 1 for 15.
Runners moved up_Galvis, Bour, Simmons. GIDP_Simmons.
DP_Toronto 1 (Galvis, Drury, Smoak).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman, L, 1-4
|3
|1-3
|6
|5
|4
|2
|3
|91
|2.20
|Hudson
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|32
|3.95
|Luciano
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|3.55
|Biagini
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|3.21
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.09
|Pena, W, 1-1
|4
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|5
|65
|4.05
|Anderson, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|2.61
|Bedrosian, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.70
|Buttrey, S, 1-2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|1.12
Inherited runners-scored_Hudson 1-0, Luciano 3-0, Anderson 1-0. WP_Pena, Buttrey.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Scott Barry; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:32. A_33,082 (45,050).
