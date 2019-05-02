Listen Live Sports

Angels 6, Blue Jays 3

May 2, 2019 1:58 am
 
< a min read
Toronto Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Galvis ss 5 0 0 0 L Stlla 2b 4 2 2 1
Grichuk cf 4 1 1 2 Rengifo pr-2b 0 0 0 0
Smoak 1b 4 0 1 0 Trout cf 4 0 2 3
Tellez dh 3 1 2 1 Goodwin lf 4 0 0 0
Grrr Jr 3b 4 0 0 0 Bourjos lf 0 0 0 0
Drury 2b 4 0 0 0 Simmons ss 5 0 1 0
McKnney rf 4 0 0 0 Pujols dh 4 1 0 1
T.Hrnan lf 4 0 0 0 K.Clhun rf 2 1 1 0
D.Jnsen c 4 1 2 0 Lucroy c 4 1 1 0
Bour 1b 2 1 1 0
Fltcher 3b 3 0 0 0
Totals 36 3 6 3 Totals 32 6 8 5
Toronto 000 012 000—3
Los Angeles 100 410 00x—6

E_La Stella (3), Fletcher (1), Guerrero Jr. (1), McKinney (2), D.Jansen (2). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 7, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Smoak (4), Trout (6), K.Calhoun (6). HR_Grichuk (5), Tellez (6). SB_K.Calhoun (1), Fletcher (3). SF_Pujols (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Stroman L,1-4 3 1-3 6 5 4 2 3
Hudson 1 1 1 0 3 0
Luciano 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Biagini 1 1 0 0 1 1
Los Angeles
Bard 1 0 0 0 0 2
Pena W,1-1 4 1-3 4 3 3 0 5
Anderson H,1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Bedrosian H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Buttrey S,1-2 2 2 0 0 0 2

WP_Pena, Buttrey.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Scott Barry; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:32. A_33,082 (45,050).

