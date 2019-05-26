Angels 7, Rangers 6

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|.294
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.327
|Pence lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.309
|Gallo dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.277
|Forsythe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.294
|b-Mazara ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.167
|Cabrera 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Santana cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.303
|Kiner-Falefa c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|a-Guzman ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|37
|6
|7
|6
|4
|17
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|La Stella 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Cozart 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.124
|Trout cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.288
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|Calhoun rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.239
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Goodwin lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Fletcher 3b-ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Walsh 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.357
|Rengifo ss-2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.222
|Totals
|32
|7
|11
|5
|4
|5
|Texas
|000
|203
|001—6
|7
|2
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|60x—7
|11
|2
a-advanced to 1st on strikeout for Kiner-Falefa in the 9th. b-grounded out for Forsythe in the 9th.
E_Santana (5), Kiner-Falefa (1), Rengifo (1), Cozart (4). LOB_Texas 8, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Choo (14), Andrus (10), Pence (9), Trout (13), Walsh (1). HR_Choo (9), off Heaney; Pence (11), off Heaney; Trout (12), off Jurado. RBIs_Choo 2 (22), Pence 2 (35), Forsythe (23), Odor (23), Trout 2 (30), Ohtani (9), Rengifo 2 (3). SB_Cabrera (1), Fletcher (4). SF_Ohtani.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 6 (Pence, Santana 3, Kiner-Falefa, Mazara); Los Angeles 3 (Trout, Ohtani, Cozart). RISP_Texas 3 for 13; Los Angeles 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Andrus. GIDP_Lucroy 2.
DP_Texas 2 (Andrus, Odor, Forsythe), (Andrus, Odor, Forsythe).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jurado
|6
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|94
|2.28
|Springs, L, 2-1
|0
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|15
|6.75
|Dowdy, BS, 1-1
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|14
|7.25
|Miller
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|9.95
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney
|5
|2
|2
|2
|1
|8
|85
|3.60
|Cole
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|32
|4.63
|Garcia, W, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.12
|Pena, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|21
|3.22
|Anderson, S, 1-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|29
|4.42
Springs pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Springs 1-1, Dowdy 2-2. WP_Dowdy 2, Anderson. PB_Lucroy (5).
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:27. A_39,406 (45,050).
