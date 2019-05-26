Listen Live Sports

Angels 7, Rangers 6

May 26, 2019 7:49 pm
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo rf 5 1 2 2 0 3 .294
Andrus ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .327
Pence lf 5 2 2 2 0 1 .309
Gallo dh 2 1 0 0 3 1 .277
Forsythe 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .294
b-Mazara ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Odor 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .167
Cabrera 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .217
Santana cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .303
Kiner-Falefa c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .222
a-Guzman ph 1 1 0 0 0 1 .200
Totals 37 6 7 6 4 17
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
La Stella 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .300
Cozart 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .124
Trout cf 3 2 2 2 1 0 .288
Ohtani dh 3 0 0 1 0 0 .226
Calhoun rf 2 1 1 0 2 0 .239
Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .268
Goodwin lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .292
Fletcher 3b-ss 4 1 3 0 0 0 .310
Walsh 1b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .357
Rengifo ss-2b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .222
Totals 32 7 11 5 4 5
Texas 000 203 001—6 7 2
Los Angeles 100 000 60x—7 11 2

a-advanced to 1st on strikeout for Kiner-Falefa in the 9th. b-grounded out for Forsythe in the 9th.

E_Santana (5), Kiner-Falefa (1), Rengifo (1), Cozart (4). LOB_Texas 8, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Choo (14), Andrus (10), Pence (9), Trout (13), Walsh (1). HR_Choo (9), off Heaney; Pence (11), off Heaney; Trout (12), off Jurado. RBIs_Choo 2 (22), Pence 2 (35), Forsythe (23), Odor (23), Trout 2 (30), Ohtani (9), Rengifo 2 (3). SB_Cabrera (1), Fletcher (4). SF_Ohtani.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 6 (Pence, Santana 3, Kiner-Falefa, Mazara); Los Angeles 3 (Trout, Ohtani, Cozart). RISP_Texas 3 for 13; Los Angeles 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Andrus. GIDP_Lucroy 2.

DP_Texas 2 (Andrus, Odor, Forsythe), (Andrus, Odor, Forsythe).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Jurado 6 1-3 6 2 2 2 3 94 2.28
Springs, L, 2-1 0 4 4 4 0 0 15 6.75
Dowdy, BS, 1-1 2-3 0 1 0 2 1 14 7.25
Miller 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 9.95
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heaney 5 2 2 2 1 8 85 3.60
Cole 1 3 3 2 1 2 32 4.63
Garcia, W, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.12
Pena, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 3 21 3.22
Anderson, S, 1-2 1 1 1 1 1 2 29 4.42

Springs pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Springs 1-1, Dowdy 2-2. WP_Dowdy 2, Anderson. PB_Lucroy (5).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:27. A_39,406 (45,050).

