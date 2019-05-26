Angels 7, Rangers 6

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo rf 5 1 2 2 0 3 .294 Andrus ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .327 Pence lf 5 2 2 2 0 1 .309 Gallo dh 2 1 0 0 3 1 .277 Forsythe 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .294 b-Mazara ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Odor 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .167 Cabrera 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .217 Santana cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .303 Kiner-Falefa c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .222 a-Guzman ph 1 1 0 0 0 1 .200 Totals 37 6 7 6 4 17

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. La Stella 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .300 Cozart 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .124 Trout cf 3 2 2 2 1 0 .288 Ohtani dh 3 0 0 1 0 0 .226 Calhoun rf 2 1 1 0 2 0 .239 Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .268 Goodwin lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .292 Fletcher 3b-ss 4 1 3 0 0 0 .310 Walsh 1b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .357 Rengifo ss-2b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .222 Totals 32 7 11 5 4 5

Texas 000 203 001—6 7 2 Los Angeles 100 000 60x—7 11 2

a-advanced to 1st on strikeout for Kiner-Falefa in the 9th. b-grounded out for Forsythe in the 9th.

E_Santana (5), Kiner-Falefa (1), Rengifo (1), Cozart (4). LOB_Texas 8, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Choo (14), Andrus (10), Pence (9), Trout (13), Walsh (1). HR_Choo (9), off Heaney; Pence (11), off Heaney; Trout (12), off Jurado. RBIs_Choo 2 (22), Pence 2 (35), Forsythe (23), Odor (23), Trout 2 (30), Ohtani (9), Rengifo 2 (3). SB_Cabrera (1), Fletcher (4). SF_Ohtani.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 6 (Pence, Santana 3, Kiner-Falefa, Mazara); Los Angeles 3 (Trout, Ohtani, Cozart). RISP_Texas 3 for 13; Los Angeles 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Andrus. GIDP_Lucroy 2.

DP_Texas 2 (Andrus, Odor, Forsythe), (Andrus, Odor, Forsythe).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jurado 6 1-3 6 2 2 2 3 94 2.28 Springs, L, 2-1 0 4 4 4 0 0 15 6.75 Dowdy, BS, 1-1 2-3 0 1 0 2 1 14 7.25 Miller 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 9.95 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney 5 2 2 2 1 8 85 3.60 Cole 1 3 3 2 1 2 32 4.63 Garcia, W, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.12 Pena, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 3 21 3.22 Anderson, S, 1-2 1 1 1 1 1 2 29 4.42

Springs pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Springs 1-1, Dowdy 2-2. WP_Dowdy 2, Anderson. PB_Lucroy (5).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:27. A_39,406 (45,050).

