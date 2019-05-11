Listen Live Sports

Angels 8, Orioles 3

May 11, 2019 12:15 am
 
Los Angeles Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L Stlla 2b 4 1 1 0 Villar ss 4 0 1 0
Trout cf 4 2 2 3 Mancini rf 4 1 1 1
Ohtani dh 5 0 0 0 Smth Jr lf 4 0 0 0
Simmons ss 5 2 4 2 R.Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0
Goodwin lf 5 1 2 1 S.Wlkrs cf 4 1 1 0
K.Clhun rf 4 0 2 2 C.Davis 1b 3 1 2 2
Lucroy c 4 0 0 0 R.Nunez dh 4 0 0 0
Bour 1b 3 1 0 0 Alberto 2b 3 0 0 0
Fltcher 3b 4 1 1 0 Sverino c 3 0 0 0
Totals 38 8 12 8 Totals 33 3 5 3
Los Angeles 012 050 000—8
Baltimore 100 100 100—3

E_Simmons (3). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Baltimore 4. 2B_La Stella (2), Trout (8), Goodwin (7), S.Wilkerson (3). 3B_K.Calhoun (1). HR_Trout (8), Mancini (7), C.Davis (4). SB_Villar (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Cahill W,2-3 6 4 2 2 0 5
Anderson 1 1 1 1 0 2
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 0
Allen 1 0 0 0 1 2
Baltimore
Straily L,1-3 4 1-3 5 6 6 2 4
Phillips 1 2-3 4 2 2 1 1
Ramirez 0 0 0 0 0 0
Castro 3 3 0 0 0 3

HBP_by Straily (La Stella).

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:04. A_14,495 (45,971).

