Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Angels 8, Orioles 3

May 11, 2019 12:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
La Stella 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .255
Trout cf 4 2 2 3 1 2 .292
Ohtani dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .125
Simmons ss 5 2 4 2 0 0 .308
Goodwin lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .318
Calhoun rf 4 0 2 2 1 0 .231
Lucroy c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Bour 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .172
Fletcher 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .308
Totals 38 8 12 8 3 8
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .256
Mancini rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .326
Smith Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .275
Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239
Wilkerson cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250
Davis 1b 3 1 2 2 1 0 .193
Nunez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .227
Alberto 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .283
Severino c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Totals 33 3 5 3 1 9
Los Angeles 012 050 000—8 12 1
Baltimore 100 100 100—3 5 0

E_Simmons (3). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Baltimore 4. 2B_La Stella (2), Trout (8), Goodwin (7), Wilkerson (3). 3B_Calhoun (1). HR_Trout (8), off Straily; Mancini (7), off Cahill; Davis (4), off Anderson. RBIs_Trout 3 (24), Simmons 2 (21), Goodwin (13), Calhoun 2 (23), Mancini (16), Davis 2 (16). SB_Villar (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Ohtani, Calhoun, Bour); Baltimore 2 (Mancini, Nunez). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 8; Baltimore 1 for 3.

GIDP_Lucroy.

Advertisement

DP_Baltimore 1 (Ruiz, Alberto, Davis).

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cahill, W, 2-3 6 4 2 2 0 5 78 6.35
Anderson 1 1 1 1 0 2 18 3.65
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.40
Allen 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 6.55
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Straily, L, 1-3 4 1-3 5 6 6 2 4 95 8.23
Phillips 1 2-3 4 2 2 1 1 36 7.11
Ramirez 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5.14
Castro 3 3 0 0 0 3 48 6.63

Inherited runners-scored_Phillips 2-2. HBP_Straily (La Stella).

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:04. A_14,495 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.