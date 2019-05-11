Angels 8, Orioles 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|La Stella 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Trout cf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|2
|.292
|Ohtani dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Simmons ss
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.308
|Goodwin lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.318
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.231
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Bour 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.172
|Fletcher 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Totals
|38
|8
|12
|8
|3
|8
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Mancini rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.326
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Wilkerson cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Davis 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.193
|Nunez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Alberto 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Severino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Totals
|33
|3
|5
|3
|1
|9
|Los Angeles
|012
|050
|000—8
|12
|1
|Baltimore
|100
|100
|100—3
|5
|0
E_Simmons (3). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Baltimore 4. 2B_La Stella (2), Trout (8), Goodwin (7), Wilkerson (3). 3B_Calhoun (1). HR_Trout (8), off Straily; Mancini (7), off Cahill; Davis (4), off Anderson. RBIs_Trout 3 (24), Simmons 2 (21), Goodwin (13), Calhoun 2 (23), Mancini (16), Davis 2 (16). SB_Villar (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Ohtani, Calhoun, Bour); Baltimore 2 (Mancini, Nunez). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 8; Baltimore 1 for 3.
GIDP_Lucroy.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Ruiz, Alberto, Davis).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cahill, W, 2-3
|6
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|78
|6.35
|Anderson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|3.65
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.40
|Allen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|6.55
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Straily, L, 1-3
|4
|1-3
|5
|6
|6
|2
|4
|95
|8.23
|Phillips
|1
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|36
|7.11
|Ramirez
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.14
|Castro
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|48
|6.63
Inherited runners-scored_Phillips 2-2. HBP_Straily (La Stella).
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:04. A_14,495 (45,971).
