Angels 8, Orioles 3

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. La Stella 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .255 Trout cf 4 2 2 3 1 2 .292 Ohtani dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .125 Simmons ss 5 2 4 2 0 0 .308 Goodwin lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .318 Calhoun rf 4 0 2 2 1 0 .231 Lucroy c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Bour 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .172 Fletcher 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .308 Totals 38 8 12 8 3 8

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .256 Mancini rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .326 Smith Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .275 Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239 Wilkerson cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250 Davis 1b 3 1 2 2 1 0 .193 Nunez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .227 Alberto 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .283 Severino c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Totals 33 3 5 3 1 9

Los Angeles 012 050 000—8 12 1 Baltimore 100 100 100—3 5 0

E_Simmons (3). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Baltimore 4. 2B_La Stella (2), Trout (8), Goodwin (7), Wilkerson (3). 3B_Calhoun (1). HR_Trout (8), off Straily; Mancini (7), off Cahill; Davis (4), off Anderson. RBIs_Trout 3 (24), Simmons 2 (21), Goodwin (13), Calhoun 2 (23), Mancini (16), Davis 2 (16). SB_Villar (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Ohtani, Calhoun, Bour); Baltimore 2 (Mancini, Nunez). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 8; Baltimore 1 for 3.

GIDP_Lucroy.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Ruiz, Alberto, Davis).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cahill, W, 2-3 6 4 2 2 0 5 78 6.35 Anderson 1 1 1 1 0 2 18 3.65 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.40 Allen 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 6.55 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Straily, L, 1-3 4 1-3 5 6 6 2 4 95 8.23 Phillips 1 2-3 4 2 2 1 1 36 7.11 Ramirez 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5.14 Castro 3 3 0 0 0 3 48 6.63

Inherited runners-scored_Phillips 2-2. HBP_Straily (La Stella).

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:04. A_14,495 (45,971).

