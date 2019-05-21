Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Angels place Simmons on 10-day IL, Ohtani OK after scare

May 21, 2019 8:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have placed Andrelton Simmons on the 10-day injured list after he sprained his left ankle during a loss to the Minnesota Twins.

The shortstop sustained a grade 3 ankle sprain when he tried to beat out an infield hit during the eighth inning Monday night. The injury is a blow to the Angels’ offense; Simmons was leading the majors in hits (44) since April 15 and was batting .341 in that span.

General manager Billy Eppler says Simmons will see a foot and ankle specialist Wednesday. The Angels have recalled Luis Rengifo from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday to fill the roster spot.

Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani was in the lineup Tuesday, a day after he was hit on the right ring finger while swinging on a third strike.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.