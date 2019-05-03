Antwerp to host 2023 gymnastics world championships

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Gymnastics Federation says the 2023 world championships will be held in Antwerp, Belgium.

The event, which will start in late September, will decide many of the qualification places for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Antwerp also hosted the 2013 worlds and beat out a bid from Tokyo, which hosts the 2020 Olympics.

The 2019 world championships, which will offer qualifying places for the next Olympics, are being held Oct. 4-13 in Stuttgart, Germany.

The federation also says it awarded the 2023 world championships in rhythmic gymnastics to Valencia, Spain, and in trampoline to Birmingham, England.

