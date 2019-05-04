Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

May 4, 2019 4:25 am
 
Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes boys playing with a soccer ball in a destroyed building in Gaza City, anti-government demonstrators running from tear gas in Caracas, and May Day commemorations from around the world.

This gallery contains photos from the week of April 27-May 3, 2019.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

