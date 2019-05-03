Listen Live Sports

AP source: Cavs to interview Spurs assistant Udoka

May 3, 2019 11:07 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers have scheduled another interview in their slow, steady search for a coach.

Cleveland will meet with former NBA player and current San Antonio assistant coach Ime Udoka about its opening, a person familiar with Cleveland’s schedule told The Associated Press on Friday night.

The Cavs, who have been taking a methodical approach in finding their next coach, will meet with Udoka on Sunday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not revealing any of its plans.

Udoka has worked on Gregg Popovich’s staff since 2012, a year after he retired following stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, Spurs and Sacramento Kings. The 41-year-old Udoka has been lauded for his work with former Spurs star Kawhi Leonard and others. The Cavs are intent on adding a coach with a strong background in player development, and Udoka fits that profile.

Cleveland continued interviewing candidates on Friday by meeting with Utah assistant Alex Jensen, the person said. Jensen has worked with Cleveland’s organization in the past, holding several roles and coaching the team’s Canton Charge affiliate in the NBA’s G League.

The Cavs have previously interviewed Dallas assistant Jamahl Mosley, Miami’s Juwan Howard and former Memphis coach J.B. Bickerstaff. The club has also received permission to meet with Denver assistants Jordi Fernandez and Wes Unseld Jr., and Portland assistants Nate Tibbetts and David Vanterpool.

The Nuggets and Blazers are still in the playoffs, and the Cavs don’t want to interfere until those teams are done playing.

Cleveland’s search for a new coach began following the season when the Cavs mutually parted ways with Larry Drew after going 19-63.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

