Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AP Top WorldCup News at 1:30 p.m. EDT

May 27, 2019 12:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Argentinian women eye more at World Cup after equality fight

No Experience Needed: Japan opts for Women’s World Cup youth

US faces greater challenges this time around at World Cup

Timing right for France to make impression on big stage

Sinclair says she’s been waiting for this Canadian team

Hope Solo: Moving on after both success and controversy

Players seeking change for women’s soccer in Latin America

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Paratrooper commemorates WW2 in France

Today in History

1922: Former President Taft dedicates Lincoln Memorial

Get our daily newsletter.