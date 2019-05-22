AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2018 final records, total points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote, 2018 final ranking and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Washington (5) 22 12 153 3 1 4 2. Las Vegas (5) 14 20 131 9 1 9 3. Los Angeles (3) 19 15 129 6 1 8 4. Phoenix (1) 20 14 120 5 1 11 5. Connecticut 21 13 116 4 3 7 6. Atlanta 23 11 109 2 2 9 7. Seattle 26 8 84 1 3 10 8. Minnesota 18 16 73 7 6 12 9. Chicago 13 21 55 10 7 12 10. Dallas 15 19 53 8 5 11 11. New York 7 27 34 11 9 12 12 Indiana 6 28 23 12 7 12

