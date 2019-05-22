Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AP WNBA Power Poll

May 22, 2019 1:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2018 final records, total points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote, 2018 final ranking and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. Washington (5) 22 12 153 3 1 4
2. Las Vegas (5) 14 20 131 9 1 9
3. Los Angeles (3) 19 15 129 6 1 8
4. Phoenix (1) 20 14 120 5 1 11
5. Connecticut 21 13 116 4 3 7
6. Atlanta 23 11 109 2 2 9
7. Seattle 26 8 84 1 3 10
8. Minnesota 18 16 73 7 6 12
9. Chicago 13 21 55 10 7 12
10. Dallas 15 19 53 8 5 11
11. New York 7 27 34 11 9 12
12 Indiana 6 28 23 12 7 12

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.