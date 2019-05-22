AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2018 final records, total points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote, 2018 final ranking and high and low place on ballots:
|
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Washington (5)
|22
|12
|153
|3
|1
|4
| 2. Las Vegas
|(5)
|14
|20
|131
|9
|1
|9
|3. Los Angeles (3)
|19
|15
|129
|6
|1
|8
|4. Phoenix (1)
|20
|14
|120
|5
|1
|11
|5. Connecticut
|21
|13
|116
|4
|3
|7
|6. Atlanta
|23
|11
|109
|2
|2
|9
|7. Seattle
|26
|8
|84
|1
|3
|10
|8. Minnesota
|18
|16
|73
|7
|6
|12
|9. Chicago
|13
|21
|55
|10
|7
|12
|10. Dallas
|15
|19
|53
|8
|5
|11
|11. New York
|7
|27
|34
|11
|9
|12
|12 Indiana
|6
|28
|23
|12
|7
|12
