AP WNBA Power Poll Board

NEW YORK (AP) — The voters in the 2019 AP WNBA power poll:
Percy Allen, Seattle Times
Deb Antonelli, CBS Sports
Patricia Babcock McGraw, Daily Herald, Arlington Heights, Ill.
Barbara Barker, Newsday
Trisha Blackmar, Sports Illustrated
Brian Gosset, Fort Worth Star Telegram
Sam Gordon, Las Vegas Review Journal
Ned Griffen, New London Day
Rebecca Lobo, ESPN
Jeff Metcalfe, Arizona Republic, Phoenix
Whitley Pleasant, FOX Sports Southwest
LaChina Robinson, FOXSports1
Michelle Smith, espnW
Mechelle Voepel, ESPN.com
Kent Youngblood, Minneapolis Star-Tribune
