The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
AP WNBA Power Poll Board

May 22, 2019 1:32 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The voters in the 2019 AP WNBA power poll:

Percy Allen, Seattle Times

Deb Antonelli, CBS Sports

Patricia Babcock McGraw, Daily Herald, Arlington Heights, Ill.

Barbara Barker, Newsday

Trisha Blackmar, Sports Illustrated

Brian Gosset, Fort Worth Star Telegram

Sam Gordon, Las Vegas Review Journal

Ned Griffen, New London Day

Rebecca Lobo, ESPN

Jeff Metcalfe, Arizona Republic, Phoenix

Whitley Pleasant, FOX Sports Southwest

LaChina Robinson, FOXSports1

Michelle Smith, espnW

Mechelle Voepel, ESPN.com

Kent Youngblood, Minneapolis Star-Tribune

Sports News

