APOEL Nicosia wins 7th consecutive Cyprus championship

May 4, 2019 2:58 pm
 
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — APOEL Nicosia clinched its seventh consecutive Cypriot championship by beating 10-man Apollon Limassol 3-0 at home on Saturday.

APOEL’s win, combined with AEK Larnaca dropping points in a 1-1 draw against Nea Salamina, gave the Nicosia team a record-extending 28th first division title.

Three first-half goals from Tomas De Vicenti, Nuno Morais, and Nicholas Ioannou were enough for APOEL.

Apollon couldn’t muster any offensive punch after being reduced to 10 men in the first half when defender Valentin Roberge was sent off for two yellow cards.

APOEL’s seven consecutive championships eclipsed Omonia’s run of six from 1974-79.

Also, Paolo Tramezzani of Italy won the first title in his coaching career.

