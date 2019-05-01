Arena Football League

|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Albany
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|35
|19
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|59
|51
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|48
|41
|Atlantic City
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|41
|48
|Columbus
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|19
|35
|Washington
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|51
|59
|Friday’s Game
Philadelphia at Baltimore, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Atlantic City, 3:30 p.m.
Washington at Albany, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Baltimore, 7 p.m.
Albany at Philadelpia, 7 p.m.
Atlantic City at Washington, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.