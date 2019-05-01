Listen Live Sports

Arena Football League

May 1, 2019 5:15 pm
 
W L T Pct PF PA
Albany 1 0 0 1.000 35 19
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 59 51
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 48 41
Atlantic City 0 1 0 .000 41 48
Columbus 0 1 0 .000 19 35
Washington 0 1 0 .000 51 59
Friday’s Game

Philadelphia at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Columbus at Atlantic City, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Albany, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 10

Columbus at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

Albany at Philadelpia, 7 p.m.

Atlantic City at Washington, 7 p.m.

