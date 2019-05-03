Arena Football League

|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|84
|68
|Albany
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|35
|19
|Baltimore
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|86
|87
|Atlantic City
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|41
|48
|Columbus
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|19
|35
|Washington
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|51
|59
|Friday’s Game
Philadelphia 36, Baltimore 27
Columbus at Atlantic City, 3:30 p.m.
Washington at Albany, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Baltimore, 7 p.m.
Albany at Philadelpia, 7 p.m.
Atlantic City at Washington, 7 p.m.
