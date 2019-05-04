Arena Football League

|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|84
|68
|Albany
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|71
|45
|Baltimore
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|86
|87
|Atlantic City
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|83
|83
|Washington
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|78
|95
|Columbus
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|54
|77
|Friday’s Game
Philadelphia 36, Baltimore 27
Albany 36, Washington 27
Atlantic City 42, Columbus 35
Columbus at Baltimore, 7 p.m.
Albany at Philadelpia, 7 p.m.
Atlantic City at Washington, 7 p.m.
