Arena Football League

May 4, 2019 10:42 pm
 
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 2 0 0 1.000 84 68
Albany 2 0 0 1.000 71 45
Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 86 87
Atlantic City 1 1 0 .500 83 83
Washington 0 2 0 .000 78 95
Columbus 0 2 0 .000 54 77
Friday’s Game

Philadelphia 36, Baltimore 27

Saturday’s Games

Albany 36, Washington 27

Atlantic City 42, Columbus 35

Friday, May 10

Columbus at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

Albany at Philadelpia, 7 p.m.

Atlantic City at Washington, 7 p.m.

