Arena Football League

W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 2 0 0 1.000 84 68 Albany 2 0 0 1.000 71 46 Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 86 87 Atlantic City 1 1 0 .500 83 83 Washington 0 2 0 .000 78 95 Columbus 0 2 0 .000 54 77 Friday’s Game

Philadelphia 36, Baltimore 27

Saturday’s Games

Albany 36, Washington 27

Atlantic City 42, Columbus 35

Friday, May 10

Columbus at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

Albany at Philadelpia, 7 p.m.

Atlantic City at Washington, 7 p.m.

