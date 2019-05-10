Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arena Football League

May 10, 2019 9:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 2 0 0 1.000 84 68
Albany 2 0 0 1.000 71 46
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 134 117
Atlantic City 1 1 0 .500 83 83
Washington 0 2 0 .000 78 95
Columbus 0 3 0 .000 84 125
Friday’s Game

Baltimore 48, Columbus 30

Saturday’s Games

Albany at Philadelpia, 7 p.m.

Atlantic City at Washington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

Philadelphia at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Baltimore at Atlantic City, 7 p.m.

Albany at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.