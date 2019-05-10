Arena Football League

W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 2 0 0 1.000 84 68 Albany 2 0 0 1.000 71 46 Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 134 117 Atlantic City 1 1 0 .500 83 83 Washington 0 2 0 .000 78 95 Columbus 0 3 0 .000 84 125 Friday’s Game

Baltimore 48, Columbus 30

Saturday’s Games

Albany at Philadelpia, 7 p.m.

Atlantic City at Washington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

Philadelphia at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlantic City, 7 p.m.

Albany at Columbus, 7 p.m.

