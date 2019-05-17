Listen Live Sports

Arena Football League

May 17, 2019 5:58 pm
 
W L T Pct PF PA
Albany 3 0 0 1.000 128 94
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 134 117
Philadelphia 2 1 0 .667 132 125
Atlantic City 1 2 0 .333 117 124
Washington 1 2 0 .333 119 129
Columbus 0 3 0 .000 84 125
Saturday’s Games

Albany 57 Philadelpia 48

Washington 41, Atlantic City 34

Saturday, May 18

Philadelphia at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlantic City, 7 p.m.

Albany at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

Washington at COlumbus, 3:30 p.m.

Alabany at Atlantic City, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

Philadelphia at Baltimore, 3 p.m.

