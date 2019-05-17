Arena Football League

|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Albany
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|128
|94
|Baltimore
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|134
|117
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|132
|125
|Atlantic City
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|117
|124
|Washington
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|119
|129
|Columbus
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|84
|125
|Saturday’s Games
Albany 57 Philadelpia 48
Washington 41, Atlantic City 34
Philadelphia at Boston, 3:30 p.m.
Baltimore at Atlantic City, 7 p.m.
Albany at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Washington at COlumbus, 3:30 p.m.
Alabany at Atlantic City, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Baltimore, 3 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.