Arena Football League

W L T Pct PF PA Albany 3 0 0 1.000 128 94 Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 134 117 Philadelphia 2 1 0 .667 132 125 Atlantic City 1 2 0 .333 117 124 Washington 1 2 0 .333 119 129 Columbus 0 3 0 .000 84 125 Saturday’s Games

Albany 57 Philadelpia 48

Washington 41, Atlantic City 34

Saturday, May 18

Philadelphia at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlantic City, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Albany at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

Washington at COlumbus, 3:30 p.m.

Alabany at Atlantic City, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

Philadelphia at Baltimore, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.