Arena Football League

W L T Pct PF PA Albany 4 0 0 1.000 184 134 Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 175 165 Philadelphia 2 2 0 .500 178 178 Atlantic City 2 2 0 .500 165 175 Washington 2 2 0 .500 172 175 Columbus 0 4 0 .000 124 181 Saturday’s Games

Washington 53, Philadelphia 46

Atlantic City 48, Baltimore 41

Albany 56, Columbus 40

Saturday, May 25

Washington at COlumbus, 3:30 p.m.

Alabany at Atlantic City, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

Philadelphia at Baltimore, 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Baltimore at Atlantic City, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Albany, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

