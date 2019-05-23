Arena Football League

|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Albany
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|184
|134
|Baltimore
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|175
|165
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|178
|178
|Atlantic City
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|165
|175
|Washington
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|172
|175
|Columbus
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|124
|181
|Saturday’s Games
Washington 53, Philadelphia 46
Atlantic City 48, Baltimore 41
Albany 56, Columbus 40
Washington at COlumbus, 3:30 p.m.
Alabany at Atlantic City, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Baltimore, 3 p.m.
Baltimore at Atlantic City, 3:30 p.m.
Washington at Albany, 3:30 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
