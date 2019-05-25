Arena Football League

|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Albany
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|238
|169
|Washington
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|201
|202
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|178
|178
|Baltimore
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|175
|165
|Atlantic City
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|200
|219
|Columbus
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|151
|210
|Saturday’s Games
Washington 53, Philadelphia 46
Atlantic City 48, Baltimore 41
Albany 56, Columbus 40
Washington 29, Columbus 27
Alabany 54, Atlantic City 35
Philadelphia at Baltimore, 3 p.m.
Baltimore at Atlantic City, 3:30 p.m.
Washington at Albany, 3:30 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
