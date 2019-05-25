Arena Football League

W L T Pct PF PA Albany 5 0 0 1.000 238 169 Washington 3 2 0 .600 201 202 Philadelphia 2 2 0 .500 178 178 Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 175 165 Atlantic City 2 3 0 .400 200 219 Columbus 0 5 0 .000 151 210 Saturday’s Games

Washington 53, Philadelphia 46

Atlantic City 48, Baltimore 41

Albany 56, Columbus 40

Saturday, May 25

Washington 29, Columbus 27

Alabany 54, Atlantic City 35

Sunday, May 26

Philadelphia at Baltimore, 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Baltimore at Atlantic City, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Albany, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

