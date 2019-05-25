Listen Live Sports

Arena Football League

May 25, 2019 10:33 pm
 
W L T Pct PF PA
Albany 5 0 0 1.000 238 169
Washington 3 2 0 .600 201 202
Philadelphia 2 2 0 .500 178 178
Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 175 165
Atlantic City 2 3 0 .400 200 219
Columbus 0 5 0 .000 151 210
Saturday’s Games

Washington 53, Philadelphia 46

Atlantic City 48, Baltimore 41

Albany 56, Columbus 40

Saturday, May 25

Washington 29, Columbus 27

Alabany 54, Atlantic City 35

Sunday, May 26

Philadelphia at Baltimore, 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Baltimore at Atlantic City, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Albany, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

