Arena Football League

May 26, 2019 9:11 pm
 
W L T Pct PF PA
Albany 5 0 0 1.000 238 169
Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 220 195
Washington 3 2 0 .600 201 202
Philadelphia 2 3 0 .400 208 223
Atlantic City 2 3 0 .400 200 219
Columbus 0 5 0 .000 151 210
Saturday’s Games

Washington 29, Columbus 27

Alabany 54, Atlantic City 35

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 45, Philadelphia 30

Saturday, June 1

Baltimore at Atlantic City, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Albany, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

