Arena Football League

All Times EDT W L T Pct PF PA Albany 5 0 0 1.000 238 169 Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 220 195 Washington 3 2 0 .600 201 202 Philadelphia 2 3 0 .400 208 223 Atlantic City 2 3 0 .400 200 219 Columbus 0 5 0 .000 151 210 Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at Atlantic City, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Albany, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 7

Atlantic City at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 8

Baltimore at Albany, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 9

Washington at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

